Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Short Interest Down 24.4% in September

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 464,200 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the September 15th total of 614,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDY. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.50.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $7.48 on Friday, reaching $454.08. 271,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,786. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $455.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $426.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.20.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 319.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.