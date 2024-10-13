Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Up 49.5% in September

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the September 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Telenor ASA stock remained flat at $12.52 during midday trading on Friday. 6,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $13.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

Separately, New Street Research raised shares of Telenor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

