Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $217.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $271.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.