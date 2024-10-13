Tezos (XTZ) Market Cap Reaches $685.66 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001095 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $685.66 million and $12.87 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000567 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,026,886,539 coins and its circulating supply is 1,006,359,975 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

