Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in September

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Thales Stock Performance

Thales stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. Thales has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $37.71.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

