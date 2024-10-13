Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in September

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Thales Stock Performance
Thales stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. Thales has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $37.71.
Thales Company Profile
