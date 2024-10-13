Tharisa (LON:THS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.45 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 67.20 ($0.88). Tharisa shares last traded at GBX 67.20 ($0.88), with a volume of 282,153 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 76.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 75.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £198.37 million, a P/E ratio of 320.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.84, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

