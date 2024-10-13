Tharisa (LON:THS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.45 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 67.20 ($0.88). Tharisa shares last traded at GBX 67.20 ($0.88), with a volume of 282,153 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tharisa
Tharisa Stock Down 3.4 %
About Tharisa
Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tharisa
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.