The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,976 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.8% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 136,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 49.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 4,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,455.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,521,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,627,000 after buying an additional 1,462,360 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,091,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,438,000 after buying an additional 683,946 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,280,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,232,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $55.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.31.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

