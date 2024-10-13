The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $166.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $150.00 to $166.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.88.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $152.08 on Thursday. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $91.94 and a fifty-two week high of $153.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.38 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ITT will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in ITT in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 788.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in ITT by 315.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

