The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Price Target to $70.00

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Granite Construction Price Performance

GVA stock opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68. Granite Construction has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.65.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Granite Construction will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Granite Construction

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 88.14%.

In other news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $346,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,894.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Construction

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 44.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 108,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 637.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 936,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,523,000 after acquiring an additional 809,803 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 177.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 72,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 296.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Featured Stories

