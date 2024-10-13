The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target to $5.00

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of RKLB opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rocket Lab USA has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. The business had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $435,083.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,195,308.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $272,177.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,353 shares in the company, valued at $292,235.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,195,308.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,789 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth $5,469,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,284,060 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 879,160 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123,591 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 432,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,297,073 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $30,226,000 after acquiring an additional 391,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

