The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $402.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $411.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.12. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $420.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

