The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $411.90. 2,717,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,611. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $420.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $408.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.12.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.38.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

