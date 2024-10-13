The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Up 103.3% in September

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, an increase of 103.3% from the September 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
The India Fund Price Performance
IFN stock remained flat at $18.72 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 65,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,090. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. The India Fund has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $21.25.
The India Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
The India Fund Company Profile
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
