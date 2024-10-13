The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Up 103.3% in September

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, an increase of 103.3% from the September 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

The India Fund Price Performance

IFN stock remained flat at $18.72 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 65,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,090. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. The India Fund has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

The India Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The India Fund

The India Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of The India Fund by 26.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 368,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 76,436 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 349,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 218,980 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The India Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 183,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The India Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in The India Fund by 16.4% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 95,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

