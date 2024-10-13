The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Update

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 138.1% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The InterGroup

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned 15.12% of The InterGroup worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of The InterGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The InterGroup Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTG traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.31. The InterGroup has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $31.40.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter.

The InterGroup Company Profile

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

