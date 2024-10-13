TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TXMD opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $3.07.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD stock. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXMD Free Report ) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,282 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP owned about 5.52% of TherapeuticsMD worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

