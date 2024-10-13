Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Tops One Day Volume of $9.74 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $399.64 million and approximately $9.74 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00045578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012425 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,711,235,231 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency . Theta Fuel has a current supply of 6,710,694,473. The last known price of Theta Fuel is 0.06196383 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $10,969,193.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thetatoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

