Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 945,500 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the September 15th total of 542,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tongcheng Travel Stock Performance
Shares of TNGCF stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. Tongcheng Travel has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $2.28.
Tongcheng Travel Company Profile
