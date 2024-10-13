Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$37.75 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$31.25.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TXG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.31.

TXG stock opened at C$29.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.40 and a 12-month high of C$29.97.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.12. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of C$369.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 3.4501992 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

