Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TCI opened at $28.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $242.96 million, a P/E ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 0.59. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $43.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Transcontinental Realty Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

