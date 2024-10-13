TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up 1.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $117,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 131,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,523,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,297,000 after acquiring an additional 18,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $41.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,410.42. 192,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $811.42 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,339.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1,297.76.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,441.35.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,659,098.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,545 shares of company stock worth $33,968,828 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

