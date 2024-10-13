Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $235.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $230.89.

TRV stock opened at $236.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $243.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Travelers Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

