Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $16.43. 1,570,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,394,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TVTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TVTX

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $50,538.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at $972,921.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $25,240.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,532.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $50,538.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,921.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,707 shares of company stock worth $1,504,312 in the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,711,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $720,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.