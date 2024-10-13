TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Given “Buy” Rating at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a $40.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.63 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 4.44%. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriMas will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at $1,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,258,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,867,000 after buying an additional 43,423 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TriMas by 275.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 33,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriMas by 109.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 190,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 99,300 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriMas by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 413,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after buying an additional 21,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

