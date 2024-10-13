Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Trinity Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Trinity Industries has a payout ratio of 59.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Trinity Industries Stock Performance
Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.91. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $37.04. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRN
Trinity Industries Company Profile
Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Industries
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.