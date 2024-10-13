Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Trinity Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Trinity Industries has a payout ratio of 59.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.91. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $37.04. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.32. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRN

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.