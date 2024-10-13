TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the September 15th total of 72,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

TruGolf Stock Performance

TRUG traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,686. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. TruGolf has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $11.82.

Get TruGolf alerts:

TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter.

TruGolf Company Profile

TruGolf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TruGolf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TruGolf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.