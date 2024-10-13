Truist Financial Boosts Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $371.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CMI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $311.55.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $336.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.45. Cummins has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $337.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

