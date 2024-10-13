Truist Financial Cuts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $114.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $126.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.93.
Oshkosh Stock Up 4.3 %
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oshkosh Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $1,500,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $15,102,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 772.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.
About Oshkosh
Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.
