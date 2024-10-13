Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,828 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,712,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,156,000 after purchasing an additional 50,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trustmark by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,050,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,683,000 after acquiring an additional 64,334 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 3.1% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,442,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,398,000 after purchasing an additional 102,268 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 986,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,629,000 after purchasing an additional 199,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRMK. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trustmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Trustmark Stock Performance

TRMK opened at $32.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.73. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.80%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

