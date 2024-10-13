Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in September

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the September 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 307.0 days.
Tsumura & Co. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSMRF opened at $28.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70. Tsumura & Co. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $28.15.
Tsumura & Co. Company Profile
