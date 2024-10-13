Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in September

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the September 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 307.0 days.

Tsumura & Co. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSMRF opened at $28.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70. Tsumura & Co. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $28.15.

Get Tsumura & Co. alerts:

Tsumura & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tsumura & Co manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsumura & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsumura & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.