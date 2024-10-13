Tungray Technologies Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on October 16th (NASDAQ:TRSG)

Tungray Technologies’ (NASDAQ:TRSG – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, October 16th. Tungray Technologies had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 19th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Tungray Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRSG opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71. Tungray Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tungray Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tungray Technologies stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Tungray Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tungray Technologies Company Profile

Tungray Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tooling and customized industrial manufacturing solutions in China and Singapore. It offers customized industrial test and tooling solutions; welding equipment manufacturing; and direct drive and linear direct current motors. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures non- standard equipment, such as automated assembly equipment, precision testing equipment, tooling fixtures, etc., as well as induction brazing and hardening equipment, and tooling fixtures; researches, develops, and sells intelligent robots and storage equipment; and installs industrial machinery and equipment, and mechanical engineering works.

