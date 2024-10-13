U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on USPH. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

NYSE:USPH opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $76.18 and a 52 week high of $113.63.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $167.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.34 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.09%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $142,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,635. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.09 per share, with a total value of $172,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,445.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,635. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at about $8,158,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 292.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,841.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 63,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 60,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,065,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.