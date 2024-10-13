UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.13 and last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 2080067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UBS Group

UBS Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth $173,678,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 496,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,246,000 after buying an additional 40,911 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 286.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 272,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 201,809 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.