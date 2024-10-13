UMA Price Reaches $2.71 (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One UMA token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.71 or 0.00004314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market capitalization of $226.21 million and approximately $13.45 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UMA has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 121,491,947 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,529,189 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UMA has a current supply of 121,488,920.75756495 with 83,526,163.36106291 in circulation. The last known price of UMA is 2.73702194 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $14,080,306.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://umaproject.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

