United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Short Interest Down 36.8% in September

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the September 15th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

United Homes Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:UHGWW remained flat at $0.86 during trading hours on Friday. United Homes Group has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

