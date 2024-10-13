United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of USLM opened at $101.81 on Wednesday. United States Lime & Minerals has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $101.84. The company has a market cap of $581.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.47.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $76.55 million for the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Lime & Minerals

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.43%.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 12,000 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,684. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 478.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 392.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 691.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Featured Articles

