United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) vs. Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Financial Comparison

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) and Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and Energy Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Lime & Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Fuels 0 2 2 0 2.50

Energy Fuels has a consensus target price of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 56.72%. Given Energy Fuels’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Fuels is more favorable than United States Lime & Minerals.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

United States Lime & Minerals has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and Energy Fuels”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Lime & Minerals $288.80 million 2.01 $74.55 million $13.98 7.28 Energy Fuels $37.93 million 23.66 $99.86 million ($0.08) -69.13

Energy Fuels has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United States Lime & Minerals. Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United States Lime & Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.1% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and Energy Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Lime & Minerals 29.87% 21.21% 19.03% Energy Fuels -27.23% -6.56% -6.24%

Summary

United States Lime & Minerals beats Energy Fuels on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United States Lime & Minerals

(Get Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers. In addition, it has various royalty interests with respect to oil and gas rights in natural gas wells located in Johnson County, Texas in the Barnett Shale Formation. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Inberdon Enterprises Ltd.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.