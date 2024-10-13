UNIUM (UNM) Price Hits $7.06 on Exchanges

UNIUM (UNM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. UNIUM has a total market cap of $47.88 million and $1.01 million worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for $7.06 or 0.00011266 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UNIUM has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,785,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNIUM is klaytn.unium.finance. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 7.06586115 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,009,563.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

