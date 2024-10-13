UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $5.63 billion and $9.51 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for about $6.08 or 0.00009714 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00103046 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,250,921 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 925,252,458.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 6.06680018 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $10,452,414.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.