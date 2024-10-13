Uquid Coin (UQC) Market Cap Hits $29.01 Million

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $29.01 million and $182,295.20 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for $2.90 or 0.00004627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uquid Coin (UQC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uquid Coin has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Uquid Coin is 2.91509308 USD and is up 29.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $185,004.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uquidcoin.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

