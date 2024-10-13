Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) vs. GAP (NYSE:GAP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) and GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Urban Outfitters has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAP has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Urban Outfitters and GAP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Outfitters 1 7 2 0 2.10 GAP 0 3 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus target price of $42.30, indicating a potential upside of 16.53%. GAP has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.85%. Given GAP’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GAP is more favorable than Urban Outfitters.

77.6% of Urban Outfitters shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of GAP shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Urban Outfitters shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of GAP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Urban Outfitters and GAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Outfitters 5.83% 15.49% 7.96% GAP 5.05% 28.89% 6.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Urban Outfitters and GAP”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Outfitters $5.15 billion 0.65 $287.67 million $3.27 11.10 GAP $15.17 billion 0.54 $502.00 million ($27.20) -0.80

GAP has higher revenue and earnings than Urban Outfitters. GAP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urban Outfitters, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Urban Outfitters beats GAP on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45. The company also operates Terrain stores that provide lifestyle home products, garden and outdoor living products, antiques, live plants, flowers, wellness products, and accessories. In addition, it operates Free People retail stores, which offer casual women's apparel, intimates, activewear, shoes, accessories, home products, gifts, and beauty and wellness products for young women aged 25 to 30; and restaurants, as well as women's apparel subscription rental service under the Nuuly brand. Further, the company is involved in the wholesale of young women's contemporary casual apparel, intimates, activewear, and shoes under the Free People brand; and apparel collections under the Urban Outfitters brand. The company serves its customers directly through retail stores, websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers, franchisee-owned stores, and department and specialty stores, as well as social media and third-party digital platforms. Urban Outfitters, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, websites, and third-party arrangements. It has franchise agreements to operate Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta stores and websites in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gap, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

