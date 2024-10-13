USDB (USDB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.93 Million

USDB (USDB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One USDB token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDB has a total market capitalization of $227.37 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDB has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.70 or 0.00255442 BTC.

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 229,807,705 tokens. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 230,069,037.6992967. The last known price of USDB is 0.99951522 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $2,701,051.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

