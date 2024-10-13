USDD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.98 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last seven days, USDD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. USDD has a total market cap of $748.42 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.15 or 0.00253858 BTC.

About USDD

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 749,366,024 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,380,166 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD (USDD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. USDD has a current supply of 746,170,002.2287203. The last known price of USDD is 0.99899267 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $2,578,266.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usdd.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

