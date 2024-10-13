Vai Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Vai token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC on major exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $4.32 million and $712.63 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vai has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vai Profile

Vai was first traded on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 4,325,676 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vai (VAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Vai has a current supply of 4,285,723.060882. The last known price of Vai is 0.99842706 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $14,963.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venus.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

