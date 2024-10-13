Vale (NYSE:VALE) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.98. 6,354,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 27,114,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Get Vale alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VALE

Vale Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3698 per share. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 12.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 64.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Vale by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 21,969,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288,112 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Vale by 395.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,152,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707,969 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 3,952.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,343,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,060 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Vale by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vale by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,853,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.