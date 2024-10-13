Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,782,000 after buying an additional 313,316 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,607,000 after buying an additional 131,521 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,335,000 after buying an additional 176,660 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,869,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 46,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after purchasing an additional 322,291 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
VB stock opened at $239.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.28. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $239.09.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
