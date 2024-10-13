Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN opened at $166.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.11. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $174.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.