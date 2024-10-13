Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 575.8% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 664.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.53.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.7 %

ZBH stock opened at $103.50 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.21.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.