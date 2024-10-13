Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $1,354,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $153.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.13. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $88.59 and a one year high of $161.25. The company has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.90%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

