Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,148 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Citigroup lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $113.73 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.92 and a 52-week high of $121.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.09.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

