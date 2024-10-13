Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Booking by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,092.68.

Booking Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,284.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,885.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3,797.46. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,328.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. Booking’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $37.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

